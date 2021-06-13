Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Gregory T. Sangalis Sells 20,700 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

