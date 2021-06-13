ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce $100.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the highest is $102.20 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $90.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $396.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $400.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $404.08 million, with estimates ranging from $399.40 million to $408.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $100.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,816,266.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,042. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFBS stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.13. 83,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

