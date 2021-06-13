SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFL. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.09.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Analysts expect that SFL will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in SFL by 86.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in SFL by 43.3% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 72,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in SFL by 7.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 76.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 106,146 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 69.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

