Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells $222,025.21 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $137,654.88.

On Friday, May 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $152,891.66.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $190,963.55.

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $166,636.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $291,132.80.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $29.83 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -12.64.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 444.7% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,365 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STTK. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

