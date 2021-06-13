Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY)’s stock price traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.87. 5,205 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 2,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shinsei Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Shinsei Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, and public-sector entities and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing and unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M&A-related finance.

