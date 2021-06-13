Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Lifted by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Shopify by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 35 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP traded up $15.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,247.02. 885,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,823. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,178.47. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $713.23 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.