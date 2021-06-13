Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Grows By 385.0%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 385.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGOPY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

TGOPY opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

