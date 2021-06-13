Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Expands By 341.9%

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, an increase of 341.9% from the May 13th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AWP stock remained flat at $$6.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,313. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 622,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 355,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 62,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at $160,000.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.