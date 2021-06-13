Short Interest in Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Decreases By 96.4%

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the May 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ACCA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Acacia Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Acacia Diversified Company Profile

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements.

