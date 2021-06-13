Short Interest in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Drops By 61.2%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the May 13th total of 934,600 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Auris Medical during the first quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Auris Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Auris Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Auris Medical by 60.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Auris Medical by 649,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EARS opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42. Auris Medical has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs in neurotology, rhinology and allergy, and CNS disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

