Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Declines By 75.0%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BOZTY stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33. Boozt AB has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

BOZTY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Danske raised Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

