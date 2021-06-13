Short Interest in China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Decreases By 80.5%

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the May 13th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,069,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNCT remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 795,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,683. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. China Teletech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

