Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Increases By 115.2%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the May 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CK Hutchison stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. CK Hutchison has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2982 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

