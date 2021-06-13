Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Decreases By 56.5%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the May 13th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:RNP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 82,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.58. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

