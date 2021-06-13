Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Expands By 304.9%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, an increase of 304.9% from the May 13th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMPGY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.00.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.34. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

