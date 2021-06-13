Short Interest in Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Rises By 100.0%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Croghan Bancshares stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Croghan Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile
Read More: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.