Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Decreases By 67.7%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the May 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DBOEY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,439. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.3545 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

