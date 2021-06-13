Short Interest in Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Rises By 8,700.0%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 8,700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Eguana Technologies from $0.85 to $0.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Shares of EGTYF stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand name. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.