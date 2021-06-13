Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Increases By 117.6%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NFTY stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $46.05. 4,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,150. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) by 261.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 23.68% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.