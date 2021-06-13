Short Interest in FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Declines By 83.0%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the May 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FRMO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.10. 13,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,095. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82. FRMO has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

