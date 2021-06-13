Short Interest in Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Declines By 51.2%

Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the May 13th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,016,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GMNI remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 237,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,927. Gemini Group Global has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Gemini Group Global Company Profile

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013.

