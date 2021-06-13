Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Rises By 567.3%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 567.3% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.54. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

