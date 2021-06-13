Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Increases By 61,100.0%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, an increase of 61,100.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HCMC stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Healthier Choices Management has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates through two segments, Natural and Organic Retail Stores, and Vapor Products. Its vaporizers are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor. The company sells its e-liquid under the Vape Store brand name; and offers its products through nine retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States.

