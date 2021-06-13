Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Rises By 2,542.9%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 2,542.9% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

