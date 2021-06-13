Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Rises By 2,542.9%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 2,542.9% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IGEN Networks stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. IGEN Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
