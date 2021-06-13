Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Declines By 58.3%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMPUY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 177,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,265. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75. Impala Platinum has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

