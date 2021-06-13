Short Interest in Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Declines By 52.7%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the May 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IDTY remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Friday. 392,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,505. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26. Ipsidy has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

Get Ipsidy alerts:

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.