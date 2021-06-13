Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Drops By 63.3%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the May 13th total of 423,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.31. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $66.70 and a 52 week high of $97.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

