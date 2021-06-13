Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Grows By 113.5%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,152,100 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the May 13th total of 5,690,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,395.8 days.

OTCMKTS JSNSF remained flat at $$3.72 during trading hours on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.