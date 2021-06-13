Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Expands By 100.0%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KAIKY remained flat at $$14.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $14.80.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile
