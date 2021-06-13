Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Expands By 621.8%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 621.8% from the May 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NRO stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
