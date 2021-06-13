Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Expands By 621.8%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 621.8% from the May 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NRO stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

