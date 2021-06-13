Short Interest in Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Declines By 69.4%

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the May 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RCCMF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 30,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,802. Nippon Dragon Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03.

Nippon Dragon Resources Company Profile

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc engages in exploration of precious metals in Canada. It holds interest in the Rocmec 1 gold property located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which consists of 20 mining claims covering an area of approximately 800 hectares located in the Courville Township; and the Denain project which consists of 24 mining titles located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

