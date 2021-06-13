Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Drops By 92.5%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the May 13th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NRDBY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. 36,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,385. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

