Short Interest in Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Drops By 81.7%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the May 13th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Novonix stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 272,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74. Novonix has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Get Novonix alerts:

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.