Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Drops By 81.0%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 396,000 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the May 13th total of 2,085,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 360.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

PCFBF stock remained flat at $$0.36 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

