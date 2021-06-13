Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Increases By 200.0%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
QBAK stock remained flat at $$2.71 during trading hours on Friday. Qualstar has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92.
About Qualstar
