Short Interest in Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Expands By 150.0%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Scientific Industries stock remained flat at $$11.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Scientific Industries has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.