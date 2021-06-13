Short Interest in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Declines By 78.6%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 13th total of 557,300 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LEDS stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 5,522,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,854,308. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a PE ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.37. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 31.21% and a negative return on equity of 70.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.