Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Increases By 173.7%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 173.7% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 184,868 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

SHI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,895. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.5282 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.