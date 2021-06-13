Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Declines By 85.0%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
SLC Agrícola stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636. SLC Agrícola has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38.
About SLC Agrícola
