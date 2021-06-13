Short Interest in SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Declines By 85.0%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SLC Agrícola stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636. SLC Agrícola has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

