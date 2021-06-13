Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Expands By 222.2%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of SONVY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.32. 8,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.31. Sonova has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

