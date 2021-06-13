Short Interest in Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Increases By 2,400.0%

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,088,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TEGR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Company Profile

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc, operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company's technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology.

