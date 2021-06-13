Short Interest in Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Increases By 2,400.0%

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,088,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TEGR opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Company Profile
Read More: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.