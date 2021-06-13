Short Interest in Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Expands By 300.0%

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thunder Energies stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Thunder Energies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12.

About Thunder Energies

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

