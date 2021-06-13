Short Interest in TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) Drops By 83.3%

TVA Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVAGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TVAGF opened at $2.51 on Friday. TVA Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through four segments: Broadcasting, Magazines, Film Production & Audiovisual Services, and Production & Distribution. The company's Broadcasting segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, sports, news, and public affairs programming, as well as engages in commercial production; operates a French-language television network; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and provides custom publishing and specialty services.

