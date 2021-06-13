Short Interest in Vert Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) Declines By 94.6%

Vert Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the May 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CRXPF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 12,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,321. Vert Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

Vert Infrastructure Ltd. invests in, constructs, owns, and leases greenhouse projects to licensed cannabis producers. The company's portfolio of project includes cultivation properties in California; and two in Washington State, such as a 1,000-acre Nevada cannabis farm and 2,115 acres of hemp CBD farms.

