Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Increases By 331.3%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, an increase of 331.3% from the May 13th total of 24,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VVPR opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 million, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 4.60. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVPR. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in VivoPower International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in VivoPower International by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in VivoPower International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in VivoPower International by 618.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VivoPower International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.