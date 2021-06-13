Short Interest in WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Increases By 500.0%

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WeedMD stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25. WeedMD has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Get WeedMD alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on WeedMD in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock.

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for WeedMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeedMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.