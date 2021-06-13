SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $71,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,087,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,496,050. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,924. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

