Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $375.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.67.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $248.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.32. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

