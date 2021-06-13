Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce $25.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.54 million and the highest is $25.98 million. Silk Road Medical reported sales of $15.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $106.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $107.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.51 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $147.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $547,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,907.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $247,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,059 shares of company stock worth $3,933,342. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

SILK stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 168,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

