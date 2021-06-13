Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) CEO Sells $7,920,750.00 in Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 2.62. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SI. Barclays raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

